6 Big Moves to Grow Wealth in 2022

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies .

It’s a great time to take a closer look at your finances and put together a plan for the new year. And we think 2022 could be ripe with plenty of money-making opportunities, too.

If you’d like to start making big money moves now, we’ve compiled a list of six ways you could boost your finances and grow your wealth in 2022.

Earn Passive Income by Investing in Real Estate Imagine getting a check in the mail every few months for just holding a little bit of money in an account. Sounds amazing, right? With Fundrise, an investment of as little as $10 can start earning you passive income through quarterly distributions. You'll get to invest in some of the hottest real estate deals without the headaches that come with being a landlord. It takes less than 1 minute to create an account with your email and password, and you don't have to invest a dime until you know it's right for you. Be sure to confirm your account by clicking the link in the email they send you. The investments do come with risk. Fundrise has paid distributions every quarter since at least Q2 2016, but your payment is never guaranteed. For the service, you’ll pay a 0.85% annual asset management fee and a 0.15% annual investment advisory fee. Sign up for Fundrise here

Prepare for market volatility by diversifying in gold Stock market volatility can be financially damaging, especially as you near retirement. You could move your investments into a savings account, but have you seen interest rates lately? Another option to consider — diversify with gold. Gold values are inversely correlated with the stock market and the dollar. When one goes down, the other usually goes up. If you want to protect your retirement funds, having diversified investments may be able to help you weather market swings. Gold Alliance is a reputable precious metals dealer that specializes in precious metals IRAs. They make it simple to transfer funds from your current retirement account (like a 401(k) or IRA) into a precious metal IRA — with no taxes or penalties. Gold Alliance offers a free gold information kit to help you learn more about why gold and silver could be a smart choice for diversifying your portfolio, and how the process works. Get your free guide now

Ditch your mortgage lender Yep, we said it. If you want to save a ton of money next month — $100, $200, $500 — you should ditch your current mortgage right now. Our new tool will help you compare mortgage offers and rates and could help you simplify refinancing your mortgage. Which means you could slash your interest rate, lower your monthly mortgage payments and even build equity in your home faster… all so you can save money and free up breathing room in your budget. You could even take advantage of a cash out refinance for massive savings. The money you get could help you crush your high-interest debt for good. Or you could take advantage of that potentially lucrative investment opportunity that you now have the cash for. The possibilities are endless, but you’d be crazy not to see how much you can get just by refinancing. See how low your rate and payment could be

Build wealth better than the 1% The 1% doesn’t deserve all the riches. So why do we keep letting it happen? Worthy is an email newsletter that teaches you how to invest smarter, earn more money, and live the life you want. It’s for the rebellious, the radical, the 99%er who fights like hell to earn their keep. Easily consumed in less than 5 minutes a day, you’ll get the latest financial resources, news, and money trends that could impact your wallet for years to come. Join Worthy today (It’s free)

BONUS: Cancel your car insurance We’ve got bad news. You could be wasting $500 every year on overpriced, second-rate car insurance. And you should probably cancel your existing insurance right now, because there’s something much better. This new tool from FinanceBuzz can tell you if you’re overpaying for your car insurance in just a few clicks. On average, we find around $500 a year in savings for drivers. And once you try it out, you’ll never have to look for affordable insurance again because we find you the lowest rates that other companies can’t match. Oh, and it’s also free. And come on — you can’t tell us you don’t want to save up to $500. To find out if you’re losing up to $500 or more a year, just enter your zip code here, answer a few questions and see if you’re overpaying. It takes less than 2 minutes. See if you’re overpaying