6 Genius Hacks Costco Shoppers Must Know

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies .

Do you shop on Costco? If so, you might be missing out on huge savings and a chance to earn extra cash on every purchase you make.



In the list below, you'll find 6 different hacks that you should know about if you're an Costco shopper. They'll help you save money, earn cash, cancel unwanted subscriptions, and much more.

Stop overpaying when you shop online Shopping online has its perks. It's super convenient, but it can be time consuming to find the best deals. Instead of hunting for coupon codes (that don't always work!) and opening tons of browser tabs comparing prices, you can try Capital One Shopping. Capital One Shopping makes saving money effortless. Just add the browser extension and when you check out, they will automatically add the best coupon code in their extensive database to help you save cash. And before you check out at favorite stores like Amazon, Target, Home Depot, and Best Buy, Capital One Shopping will notify you with a friendly pop-up if the item you're buying is available cheaper somewhere else. Capital One Shopping is free to use and will never show you ads. Add it today and stop overpaying!2 Get Capital One Shopping now

Claim $10 of stock from Costco or other companies You love shopping on Costco. But how incredible would it be if you could own a part of Costco itself? Stash can help!

Stash is a great place for beginning investors to get started. You can buy fractional shares (partial shares) in companies that are household names like Costco, Apple, Amazon, and others4. Normally a single share of these companies could cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, but you only need as little as $5 to get started with Stash. Bonus: Stash will give you $10 to invest after you deposit $5 or more into your personal portfolio.3 Sign up for Stash now

Cancel your car insurance We’ve got bad news. You could be wasting $500 every year on overpriced, second-rate car insurance. And you should probably cancel your existing insurance right now, because there’s something much better. This new tool from FinanceBuzz can tell you if you’re overpaying for your car insurance in just a few clicks. On average, we find around $500 a year in savings for drivers. And once you try it out, you’ll never have to look for affordable insurance again because we find you the lowest rates that other companies can’t match. Oh, and it’s also free. And come on — you can’t tell us you don’t want to save up to $500. To find out if you’re losing up to $500 or more a year, just enter your zip code here, answer a few questions and see if you’re overpaying. It takes less than 2 minutes. See if you’re overpaying

Spend $750 pocket $200 with this incredible new card If you’re new to credit cards, the idea of monitoring ever-changing spending categories to maximize cash back can be downright stressful. The new Citi Custom Cash Card takes that stress away by automatically offering you a 5% rewards rate on purchases in your top eligible spending category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent, and then 1% cash back after that). The available 5% bonus categories — including groceries, restaurants, and gas stations — are probably the places you spend the most anyhow. That’s why the Citi Custom Cash Card is such a smart choice. Worried about interest? Relax — this card also offers a 0% interest rate for the first 15 months.

Plus, new cardholders can get a one-time cash bonus — earn $200 cash back after spending $750 on purchases in the first 3 months. Use your card just for essentials at the gas station or grocery stores, and you can easily meet the spending requirement. All these benefits, and there's no annual fee. Learn more about the benefits of this card

Don't let home repairs drain your bank account Did you know if your air conditioner stops working, your homeowner’s insurance won’t cover it? Same with plumbing, electrical issues, appliances, and more. Not being able to make repairs could leave you in a bad situation — but a home warranty could protect you against surprise expenses. Whether you’re a brand-new homeowner or you’ve owned your home for years, a plan from Choice Home Warranty could pick up the slack where homeowner’s insurance falls short. If a covered system in your home breaks down, you can call their hotline 24/7 for assistance to get it repaired. They have a network of over 15,000 technicians that can assist you, making sure any issue can be taken care of swiftly — without breaking the bank. Not sure if it’s for you? Rest easy: they were named one of the "Best Home Warranty Companies" by US News 360 Reviews and were awarded Best Company's 2020 Consumer's Choice Award. For a limited time, you can get your first month free when you sign up for a Single Payment home warranty plan. Get a free quote

Ditch your mortgage lender Yep, we said it. If you want to save a ton of money next month — $100, $200, $500 — you should ditch your current mortgage right now. Our new tool will help you compare mortgage offers and rates and could help you simplify refinancing your mortgage. Which means you could slash your interest rate, lower your monthly mortgage payments and even build equity in your home faster… all so you can save money and free up breathing room in your budget. You could even take advantage of a cash out refinance for massive savings. The money you get could help you crush your high-interest debt for good. Or you could take advantage of that potentially lucrative investment opportunity that you now have the cash for. The possibilities are endless, but you’d be crazy not to see how much you can get just by refinancing. See how low your rate and payment could be

See if you're overpaying for homeowners insurance Are you overpaying for homeowners insurance? It only takes 60 seconds to get quotes with FinanceBuzz so you can compare options to see if you could save money on great coverage. Finding the right homeowners insurance can be overwhelming, but with FinanceBuzz you can compare rates from top insurers in the U.S., all in one place. Comparing homeowners insurance quotes can help you get the coverage your home needs at an affordable price. It's free and fast to compare quotes. See how much you could save! Compare rates now

Bonus: Pocket Over $1,000 Toward Your Next Vacation There are a lot of reasons the Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card is considered one of the best travel cards available, but the current 100,000 point sign-up bonus — the highest ever — makes it a must-have for any traveler. That huge sign-up bonus is worth $1,250.00 when redeemed for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Plus, you can turn all your spending into even more rewards that you can use for a much-needed vacation. Earn 5X points on Lyft rides (through March 2022) and travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards; 3X points on eligible dining, select streaming services, and online grocery purchases; 2X points on travel; and 1X points per $1 on all other eligible purchases.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred offers other amazing ongoing benefits including complimentary insurance coverage like baggage delay insurance, trip cancellation insurance, trip interruption insurance, and primary auto rental collision damage waivers. Now, back to that killer bonus: don't forget you can earn 100,000 points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months!

Learn more about the benefits of this card