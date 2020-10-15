6 Genius Hacks Amazon Shoppers Must Know

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies .

Do you shop on Amazon? If so, you might be missing out on huge savings and a chance to earn extra cash on every purchase you make.



In the list below, you'll find 6 different hacks that you should know about if you're an Amazon shopper. They'll help you save money, earn cash, cancel unwanted subscriptions, and much more.

Stop overpaying when you shop online Shopping online has its perks. It's super convenient, but it can be time consuming to find the best deals. Instead of hunting for coupon codes (that don't always work!) and opening tons of browser tabs comparing prices, you can try Capital One Shopping. Capital One Shopping makes saving money effortless. Just add the browser extension and when you check out, they will automatically add the best coupon code in their extensive database to help you save cash. And before you check out at favorite stores like Amazon, Target, Home Depot, and Best Buy, Capital One Shopping will notify you with a friendly pop-up if the item you're buying is available cheaper somewhere else. Capital One Shopping is free to use and will never show you ads. Add it today and stop overpaying!3 Get Capital One Shopping now

Claim $10 of stock from Amazon or other companies You love shopping on Amazon. But how great would it be if you could own a part of Amazon itself? Stash can help!

Stash is a great place for beginning investors to get started. You can buy fractional shares (partial shares) in companies that are household names like Apple, Google, Amazon, and others1. Normally a single share of these companies could cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, but you only need as little as $5 to get started with Stash. As a bonus, Stash will give you $10 to invest after you deposit $5 or more into your personal portfolio.4 Want even more tools and guidance? If you choose the Stash+ plan5 when signing up, you can earn 2x stock rewards when you spend on eligible purchases!2 Sign up for Stash now

Cancel your car insurance We’ve got bad news. You could be wasting $500 every year on overpriced, second-rate car insurance. And you should probably cancel your existing insurance right now, because there’s something much better. This new tool from FinanceBuzz can tell you if you’re overpaying for your car insurance in just a few clicks. On average, we find around $500 a year in savings for drivers. And once you try it out, you’ll never have to look for affordable insurance again because we find you the lowest rates that other companies can’t match. Oh, and it’s also free. And come on — you can’t tell us you don’t want to save up to $500. To find out if you’re losing up to $500 or more a year, just enter your zip code here, answer a few questions and see if you’re overpaying. It takes less than 2 minutes. See if you’re overpaying

Start earning up to 20% cash back at Amazon If you have a credit score over 700, we've got a little secret for for you. With the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, you can earn $100 cash back (in the form of a statement credit) after spending $2,000 in the first 6 months; plus, earn 20% back on amazon.com purchases in the first 6 months, for up to $150 back and 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year, after that 1%). Click here and learn how to apply The best part: the annual fee is $0 (See rates and fees). Terms apply.

Increase your credit scores instantly, for free Your credit scores affect whether you can get approved for a loan, a credit card, or even a new job. Usually it can take weeks or months to improve your credit scores, but there's an innovative new feature that could help you raise your FICO® Scores7 instantly. Experian Boost™ can help you get credit for making on-time payments for your phone and utility bills. The process takes just minutes and if qualifying payments are identified, you can include this positive information in your Experian credit file. (Don't worry: If you have any negative marks, those won't count against you.) Since launching, Experian Boost has collectively increased FICO® Scores across America by over 10 million points. It's 100% free and new potential credit scores take effect immediately. Sign up for Experian Boost now

Spend $500 pocket $200 with this incredible card When it comes to rewards credit cards, sorting through the hundreds of options can be overwhelming. And if you’re new to credit cards, the idea of juggling multiple cards or monitoring ever-changing spending categories can be downright stressful. That’s why the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card is such a smart choice. You can earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase — easy! Worried about interest? Relax — this card offers a 0% interest rate for the first 15 months. Plus, new cardholders can get a one-time cash bonus — earn a $200 cash back bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Use your card just for essentials at the gas station or grocery stores, and you can easily meet the spending requirement. Learn more about the benefits of this card