7 Moves To Help Eliminate Money Stress

Financial stress can mean sleepless nights spent wondering how you'll cover your bills if something unexpected happens. Even if you're an expert at timing your bill payments so nothing bounces, it's still SUPER stressful.

Ready to break the cycle of living paycheck to paycheck (and finally sleep soundly again)? We've got some simple moves you can make today to start earning and saving more. Let's do this!

Stop overpaying when you shop online Shopping online has its perks. It's super convenient, but it can be time consuming to find the best deals. Instead of hunting for coupon codes (that don't always work!) and opening tons of browser tabs comparing prices, you can try Capital One Shopping. Capital One Shopping makes saving money effortless. Just add the browser extension and when you check out, it'll scour the internet for coupon codes to help you save cash. And before you check out at favorite stores like Amazon, Target, Home Depot, and Best Buy, Capital One Shopping will notify you with a friendly pop-up if the item you're buying is available cheaper somewhere else. Capital One Shopping is free to use and won't show you ads. Add it today and stop overpaying!5 Get Capital One Shopping now

Cancel your car insurance We’ve got bad news. You could be wasting $500 every year on overpriced, second-rate car insurance. And you should probably cancel your existing insurance right now, because there’s something much better. This new tool from FinanceBuzz can tell you if you’re overpaying for your car insurance in just a few clicks. On average, we find around $500 a year in savings for drivers. And once you try it out, you’ll never have to look for affordable insurance again because we find you the lowest rates that other companies can’t match. Oh, and it’s also free. And come on — you can’t tell us you don’t want to save up to $500. To find out if you’re losing up to $500 or more a year, just enter your zip code here, answer a few questions and see if you’re overpaying. It takes less than 2 minutes. See if you’re overpaying

Borrow up to $35k to finally crush your debt If you're looking for a chunk of change to pay off debt, a personal loan could be a good option. Our partner LoansUnder36 will match you with loan providers that fit your specific needs. Just fill out one application — there's no application fee and no minimum credit score to apply — to see multiple loan offers.4 Why not see if you qualify? If approved, you could receive your loan as soon as the next business day. Get a loan offer here

Earn Passive Income by Investing in Real Estate Imagine getting a check in the mail every few months for just holding a little bit of money in an account. Sounds amazing, right? With Fundrise, an investment of as little as $10 can start earning you passive income through quarterly distributions. You'll get to invest in some of the hottest real estate deals without the headaches that come with being a landlord. It takes less than 1 minute to create an account with your email and password, and you don't have to invest a dime until you know it's right for you. Be sure to confirm your account by clicking the link in the email they send you. The investments do come with risk. Fundrise has paid distributions every quarter since at least Q2 2016, but your payment is never guaranteed. For the service, you’ll pay a 0.85% annual asset management fee and a 0.15% annual investment advisory fee. Sign up for Fundrise here

Get out of $10,000 or more in debt If you have a lot of debt, getting out of it can feel stressful (and nearly impossible). Here’s the problem: the longer you put off tackling it, the harder it gets to fix. If you don’t take control of it early on, it can add undue stress to your life for years. But what if there was a way to get out of debt once and for all? National Debt Relief could help. If you have more than $10,000 in debt from credit cards, medical bills, collections, or personal loans, their representatives might be able to assist you in consolidating your debt into one low monthly payment. Best of all? There are zero fees until your debt is resolved, and you could be debt-free in 24-48 months. To get started, just answer a few simple questions. It only takes 30 seconds to see if you qualify! Try National Debt Relief

Rebuild your credit with a debit card Bad credit history? That means credit anxiety … and not getting approved for things like car loans or apartment leases. But if you aren’t using the Extra Debit Card, you’re missing out. It lets you build your credit history every time you spend money. Don’t worry though … it’s an easy fix. Extra helps you build credit history every time you swipe your card. Just sign up by connecting your existing bank account, and they’ll give you a spending limit based on your bank balance. No credit check is required. Then, just spend like normal. At the end of the month, they total up all of your transactions and report them to credit bureaus as credit-worthy payments. In addition to building your credit history, you also get perks just like a credit card. You can earn up to 1% in points for everyday purchases like rideshares, coffees, and your phone bills. And there are no credit checks, interest rates, or deposits required. Start building credit



Eliminate your tax debt Each year, the IRS forgives millions in unpaid taxes. If you have more than $10,000 in tax debt, or have 3+ years of unfiled taxes, you could get forgiveness too. You might be eligible to lower the amount you owe, or eliminate your tax debt completely. Community Tax could help you lower or get out of your tax debt for good. They’re well respected in the industry, hold an A+ BBB rating, and have been recognized for their ethical standards when dealing with tax debt. To see if you qualify for relief, click here and sign up for a free consultation. With their unique process and direct line of communication with the IRS, they can help you find ways to resolve your tax debt that you might not have known about. All without the heavy out-of-pocket costs from other tax relief providers. Learn more