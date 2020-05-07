6 Dead Simple Things Millionaires Do That You Can Too

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies .

Ever wonder how a millionaire becomes a millionaire? Well, some were born that way — how's that silver spoon taste? Others got lucky. But many got to this 7-figure milestone through hard work and smart money decisions.



If you're seeking out this kind of financial advice then you probably already know how to chase down your dreams. Whether it was buying your first home, getting that big promotion, or maxing our your 401(k), you know what it feels like to set a financial goal and achieve it. Becoming a millionaire is no different from those other goals. You can approach it the same way — just take it step by step and make smart decisions.

To make your path to $1,000,000 a little easier, we're here to share some simple lessons from millionaires who came before you.



Invest in Apple, Tesla, or Amazon for just $1 An important first step on your way to a million dollar net worth may be to come up with an investing strategy.Even if it’s not a lot of money, don’t let that stop you – you can start investing with just $1. Stash is a great place for beginning investors to get started. You can invest in fractional shares (partial shares) in companies that are household names like Apple, Tesla, and Amazon. A single share of some companies could cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, but with fractional shares you can invest with as little as $1. If you're thinking about saving for retirement, you can start investing in an IRA and enjoy the tax benefits that come with retirement accounts. Stash also offers tools and guidance to help you along the way. BONUS: Stash will give you $5 towards your first investment after you sign up and deposit $5 or more into your personal portfolio.1 Sign up for Stash now

Cancel your car insurance We’ve got bad news. You could be wasting $500 every year on overpriced, second-rate car insurance. And you should probably cancel your existing insurance right now, because there’s something much better. This new tool from FinanceBuzz can tell you if you’re overpaying for your car insurance in just a few clicks. On average, we find around $500 a year in savings for drivers. And once you try it out, you’ll never have to look for affordable insurance again because we find you the lowest rates that other companies can’t match. Oh, and it’s also free. And come on — you can’t tell us you don’t want to save up to $500. To find out if you’re losing up to $500 or more a year, just enter your zip code here, answer a few questions and see if you’re overpaying. It takes less than 2 minutes. See if you’re overpaying

Don't overpay when you shop online Shopping online has its perks. It's super convenient, but it can be time consuming to find the best deals. Instead of hunting for coupon codes (that don't always work!) and opening tons of browser tabs comparing prices, you can try Capital One Shopping. Capital One Shopping makes saving money effortless. Just add the browser extension and when you check out, it'll scour the internet for coupon codes to help you save cash. And before you check out at favorite stores like Amazon, Target, and more, Capital One Shopping will notify you with a friendly pop-up if the item you're buying is available cheaper somewhere else. Capital One Shopping is free to use and won't show you ads. Add it today and stop overpaying!2 Get Capital One Shopping now

Get out of $10,000 or more in debt If you have a lot of debt, getting out of it can feel stressful (and nearly impossible). Here’s the problem: the longer you put off tackling it, the harder it gets to fix. If you don’t take control of it early on, it can add undue stress to your life for years. But what if there was a way to get out of debt once and for all? National Debt Relief could help. If you have more than $10,000 in debt from credit cards, medical bills, collections, or personal loans, their representatives might be able to assist you in consolidating your debt into one low monthly payment. Best of all? There are zero fees until your debt is resolved, and you could be debt-free in 24-48 months. To get started, just answer a few simple questions. It only takes 30 seconds to see if you qualify! Try National Debt Relief

Ditch your mortgage lender Yep, we said it. If you want to save a ton of money next month — $100, $200, $500 — you should ditch your current mortgage right now. Our new tool will help you compare mortgage offers and rates and could help you simplify refinancing your mortgage. Which means you could slash your interest rate, lower your monthly mortgage payments and even build equity in your home faster… all so you can save money and free up breathing room in your budget. You could even take advantage of a cash out refinance for massive savings. The money you get could help you crush your high-interest debt for good. Or you could take advantage of that potentially lucrative investment opportunity that you now have the cash for. The possibilities are endless, but you’d be crazy not to see how much you can get just by refinancing. See how low your rate and payment could be

Pocket Over $750 Toward Your Next Vacation There are a lot of reasons the Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card is considered one of the best travel cards available, but the current 60,000 point sign-up bonus makes it a must-have for any traveler. That huge sign-up bonus is worth $750.00 when redeemed for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Plus, you can turn all your spending into even more rewards that you can use for a much-needed vacation. Earn 5X points on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards; 3X points on eligible dining, select streaming services, and online grocery purchases; 2X points on travel; and 1X points per $1 on all other eligible purchases.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred offers other amazing ongoing benefits including complimentary insurance coverage like baggage delay insurance, trip cancellation insurance, trip interruption insurance, and primary auto rental collision damage waivers. Now, back to that killer bonus: don't forget you can earn 60,000 points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months!

Learn more about the benefits of this card